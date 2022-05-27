 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swelect Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.95 crore, up 102.35% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.95 crore in March 2022 up 102.35% from Rs. 78.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2022 up 372.51% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.67 crore in March 2022 up 80.73% from Rs. 15.31 crore in March 2021.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 8.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2021.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 326.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Swelect Energy Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.95 113.22 78.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.95 113.22 78.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.78 54.17 27.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 89.27 18.47 8.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.44 -19.68 4.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.02 7.12 8.81
Depreciation 8.22 8.18 7.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.37 22.59 17.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.74 22.37 4.36
Other Income 4.71 3.97 3.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.45 26.33 8.06
Interest 6.28 5.99 4.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.17 20.34 3.49
Exceptional Items -- -- -6.91
P/L Before Tax 13.17 20.34 -3.42
Tax 0.87 1.67 1.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.30 18.67 -4.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.30 18.67 -4.47
Minority Interest -0.12 0.13 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.18 18.80 -4.47
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.16 15.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.11 12.32 -2.95
Diluted EPS 8.11 12.32 -2.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.11 12.32 -2.95
Diluted EPS 8.11 12.32 -2.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:18 pm
