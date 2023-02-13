Swelect Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.69 crore, down 54.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.69 crore in December 2022 down 54.34% from Rs. 113.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 104.05% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in December 2022 down 50.28% from Rs. 34.51 crore in December 2021.
Swelect Energy shares closed at 347.05 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and 18.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Swelect Energy Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.69
|158.01
|113.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.69
|158.01
|113.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.63
|20.79
|54.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.26
|11.94
|18.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.27
|70.23
|-19.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.69
|6.78
|7.12
|Depreciation
|8.46
|7.89
|8.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.05
|23.93
|22.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.34
|16.44
|22.37
|Other Income
|7.37
|6.52
|3.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.70
|22.96
|26.33
|Interest
|8.44
|7.97
|5.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|14.99
|20.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|14.99
|20.34
|Tax
|0.10
|0.02
|1.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.17
|14.97
|18.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.11
|-8.65
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|6.31
|18.67
|Minority Interest
|0.18
|-0.68
|0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.76
|5.64
|18.80
|Equity Share Capital
|15.16
|15.16
|15.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|4.16
|12.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|4.16
|12.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|4.16
|12.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|4.16
|12.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited