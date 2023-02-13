 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swelect Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.69 crore, down 54.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.69 crore in December 2022 down 54.34% from Rs. 113.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 104.05% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in December 2022 down 50.28% from Rs. 34.51 crore in December 2021.

Swelect Energy Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.69 158.01 113.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.69 158.01 113.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.63 20.79 54.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.26 11.94 18.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.27 70.23 -19.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.69 6.78 7.12
Depreciation 8.46 7.89 8.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.05 23.93 22.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.34 16.44 22.37
Other Income 7.37 6.52 3.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.70 22.96 26.33
Interest 8.44 7.97 5.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 14.99 20.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.27 14.99 20.34
Tax 0.10 0.02 1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.17 14.97 18.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.11 -8.65 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.94 6.31 18.67
Minority Interest 0.18 -0.68 0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.76 5.64 18.80
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.16 15.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 4.16 12.32
Diluted EPS -0.62 4.16 12.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 4.16 12.32
Diluted EPS -0.62 4.16 12.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited