Swaraj Engines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.79 crore, up 48.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.79 crore in March 2023 up 48.46% from Rs. 242.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2023 up 59.93% from Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2023 up 54.78% from Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2022.