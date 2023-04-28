 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swaraj Engines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.79 crore, up 48.46% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 359.79 crore in March 2023 up 48.46% from Rs. 242.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2023 up 59.93% from Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2023 up 54.78% from Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2022.

Swaraj Engines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 359.79 278.93 242.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 359.79 278.93 242.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 289.00 225.27 188.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.31 -2.80 1.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.14 10.75 10.03
Depreciation 4.56 4.59 4.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.98 12.64 11.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.42 28.48 26.90
Other Income 3.70 2.77 2.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.12 31.25 29.19
Interest 0.04 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.08 31.23 29.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.08 31.23 29.18
Tax 12.12 8.00 7.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.96 23.23 21.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.96 23.23 21.86
Equity Share Capital 12.15 12.14 12.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.79 19.13 18.01
Diluted EPS 28.78 19.12 18.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.79 19.13 18.01
Diluted EPS 28.78 19.12 18.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited