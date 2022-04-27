 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swaraj Engines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.35 crore, down 20.52% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 242.35 crore in March 2022 down 20.52% from Rs. 304.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2022 down 32.86% from Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2022 down 31.04% from Rs. 48.42 crore in March 2021.

Swaraj Engines EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.84 in March 2021.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,453.45 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)

Swaraj Engines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 242.35 237.50 304.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 242.35 237.50 304.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 188.55 184.33 239.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.12 1.80 -4.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.03 11.13 11.10
Depreciation 4.20 4.35 4.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.55 11.03 12.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.90 24.86 41.46
Other Income 2.29 2.42 2.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.19 27.28 43.70
Interest 0.01 0.06 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.18 27.22 43.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.18 27.22 43.70
Tax 7.32 7.03 11.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.86 20.19 32.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.86 20.19 32.56
Equity Share Capital 12.14 12.14 12.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.01 16.62 26.84
Diluted EPS 18.00 16.62 26.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.01 16.62 26.84
Diluted EPS 18.00 16.62 26.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 27, 2022 03:44 pm
