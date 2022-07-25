 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swaraj Engines Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.35 crore, up 26.58% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.35 crore in June 2022 up 26.58% from Rs. 314.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.54 crore in June 2022 up 17.5% from Rs. 33.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.83 crore in June 2022 up 15.8% from Rs. 49.94 crore in June 2021.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 32.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.72 in June 2021.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,484.45 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -19.63% over the last 12 months.

Swaraj Engines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 398.35 242.35 314.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 398.35 242.35 314.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 310.33 188.55 243.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.64 1.12 0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.77 10.03 11.34
Depreciation 4.71 4.20 4.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.76 11.55 12.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.14 26.90 42.54
Other Income 2.98 2.29 2.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.12 29.19 45.15
Interest -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.12 29.18 45.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.12 29.18 45.15
Tax 13.58 7.32 11.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.54 21.86 33.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.54 21.86 33.65
Equity Share Capital 12.14 12.14 12.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.56 18.01 27.72
Diluted EPS 32.55 18.00 27.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.56 18.01 27.72
Diluted EPS 32.55 18.00 27.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

