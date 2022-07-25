Swaraj Engines Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.35 crore, up 26.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.35 crore in June 2022 up 26.58% from Rs. 314.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.54 crore in June 2022 up 17.5% from Rs. 33.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.83 crore in June 2022 up 15.8% from Rs. 49.94 crore in June 2021.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 32.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.72 in June 2021.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,484.45 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -19.63% over the last 12 months.