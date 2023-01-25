Swaraj Engines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.93 crore, up 17.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:Net Sales at Rs 278.93 crore in December 2022 up 17.44% from Rs. 237.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2022 up 15.06% from Rs. 20.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.84 crore in December 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 31.63 crore in December 2021.
Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 19.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.62 in December 2021.
|Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,629.55 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.03% returns over the last 6 months and 1.46% over the last 12 months.
|Swaraj Engines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|278.93
|384.75
|237.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|278.93
|384.75
|237.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|225.27
|313.08
|184.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.80
|-5.41
|1.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.75
|11.05
|11.13
|Depreciation
|4.59
|4.68
|4.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.64
|15.52
|11.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.48
|45.83
|24.86
|Other Income
|2.77
|2.50
|2.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.25
|48.33
|27.28
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|31.23
|48.31
|27.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|31.23
|48.31
|27.22
|Tax
|8.00
|12.43
|7.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.23
|35.88
|20.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.23
|35.88
|20.19
|Equity Share Capital
|12.14
|12.14
|12.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.13
|29.54
|16.62
|Diluted EPS
|19.12
|29.54
|16.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.13
|29.56
|16.62
|Diluted EPS
|19.12
|29.54
|16.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited