SVP Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.85 crore, down 19.84% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.85 crore in December 2022 down 19.84% from Rs. 21.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 59.87% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021.

SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -57.12% over the last 12 months.

SVP Global Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.82 22.72 21.02
Other Operating Income 14.04 -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.85 22.72 21.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.55 14.24 18.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.33 2.28 -1.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.19 0.25
Depreciation 1.84 1.84 1.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.92 1.52 2.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.02 2.65 -0.94
Other Income -- -- 4.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.02 2.65 3.30
Interest 2.46 2.39 1.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.56 0.26 1.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.56 0.26 1.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.56 0.26 1.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.56 0.26 1.41
Equity Share Capital 12.65 12.65 12.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.02 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.02 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.02 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.02 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

