SVP Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.10 crore, down 27.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 294.10 crore in September 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 405.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.16 crore in September 2022 down 33.53% from Rs. 40.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.75 crore in September 2022 down 58.36% from Rs. 93.06 crore in September 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.62% over the last 12 months.

SVP Global Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 294.10 273.06 405.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 294.10 273.06 405.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.82 151.86 257.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 46.13 46.93 -0.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.29 14.00 14.18
Depreciation 21.63 21.07 21.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.12 45.47 41.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.12 -6.27 71.78
Other Income -- 7.43 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.12 1.15 71.78
Interest 37.47 38.31 30.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.35 -37.15 40.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.35 -37.15 40.85
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.35 -37.15 40.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.35 -37.15 40.85
Minority Interest 47.51 21.57 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.16 -15.58 40.85
Equity Share Capital 12.65 12.65 12.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -2.94 3.23
Diluted EPS -1.07 -2.94 3.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -2.94 3.23
Diluted EPS -1.07 -2.94 3.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

