SVP Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.10 crore, down 27.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 294.10 crore in September 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 405.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.16 crore in September 2022 down 33.53% from Rs. 40.85 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.75 crore in September 2022 down 58.36% from Rs. 93.06 crore in September 2021.
SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|SVP Global Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|294.10
|273.06
|405.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|294.10
|273.06
|405.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|134.82
|151.86
|257.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|46.13
|46.93
|-0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.29
|14.00
|14.18
|Depreciation
|21.63
|21.07
|21.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.12
|45.47
|41.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.12
|-6.27
|71.78
|Other Income
|--
|7.43
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.12
|1.15
|71.78
|Interest
|37.47
|38.31
|30.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.35
|-37.15
|40.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.35
|-37.15
|40.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.35
|-37.15
|40.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.35
|-37.15
|40.85
|Minority Interest
|47.51
|21.57
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|27.16
|-15.58
|40.85
|Equity Share Capital
|12.65
|12.65
|12.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-2.94
|3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-2.94
|3.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-2.94
|3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-2.94
|3.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited