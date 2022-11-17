SVP Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.10 crore, down 27.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.10 crore in September 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 405.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.16 crore in September 2022 down 33.53% from Rs. 40.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.75 crore in September 2022 down 58.36% from Rs. 93.06 crore in September 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.62% over the last 12 months.