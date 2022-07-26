Suven Life Sci Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 76.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in June 2022 up 76.42% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022 up 58.36% from Rs. 39.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2022 up 45.73% from Rs. 38.03 crore in June 2021.
Suven Life Sci shares closed at 70.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suven Life Sciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.54
|4.22
|2.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.54
|4.22
|2.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.85
|5.76
|5.06
|Depreciation
|1.58
|1.10
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.77
|18.18
|39.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.66
|-20.82
|-43.61
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.12
|4.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.22
|-20.70
|-39.06
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.33
|-20.80
|-39.21
|Exceptional Items
|6.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.33
|-20.80
|-39.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.33
|-20.80
|-39.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.33
|-20.80
|-39.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.33
|-20.80
|-39.21
|Equity Share Capital
|14.54
|14.54
|12.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-1.63
|-3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-1.63
|-3.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-1.63
|-3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-1.63
|-3.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited