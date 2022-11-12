Suryalakshmi Co Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.23 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.23 crore in September 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 184.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 down 25.84% from Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.29 crore in September 2022 down 12.51% from Rs. 18.62 crore in September 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 58.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.