 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suryalakshmi Co Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.23 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.23 crore in September 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 184.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 down 25.84% from Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.29 crore in September 2022 down 12.51% from Rs. 18.62 crore in September 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 58.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.23 228.67 184.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.23 228.67 184.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 137.02 154.76 105.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.13 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.58 -11.56 9.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.23 15.78 13.98
Depreciation 4.36 4.17 4.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.77 48.59 37.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.16 16.79 13.07
Other Income 1.77 1.89 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.93 18.68 13.74
Interest 5.96 6.43 6.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.96 12.25 7.08
Exceptional Items -1.26 -0.81 0.04
P/L Before Tax 4.71 11.44 7.11
Tax 1.10 4.00 2.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.61 7.44 4.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.48 -0.29 -0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.13 7.16 4.22
Equity Share Capital 20.58 20.58 16.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 238.04 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 3.81 2.53
Diluted EPS 1.66 3.81 2.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 3.81 2.53
Diluted EPS 1.66 3.81 2.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryalakshmi Co #Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.