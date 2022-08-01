 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suryalakshmi Co Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.67 crore, up 51.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 228.67 crore in June 2022 up 51.17% from Rs. 151.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022 up 4.94% from Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 16.58 crore in June 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 60.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.63% returns over the last 6 months and -17.98% over the last 12 months.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 228.67 244.75 151.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 228.67 244.75 151.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.76 150.66 101.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.13 0.18 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.56 0.96 -14.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.78 15.07 12.72
Depreciation 4.17 4.34 4.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.59 54.68 35.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.79 18.86 11.18
Other Income 1.89 3.17 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.68 22.03 11.87
Interest 6.43 5.85 6.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.25 16.19 5.21
Exceptional Items -0.81 0.03 5.37
P/L Before Tax 11.44 16.21 10.58
Tax 4.00 5.24 3.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.44 10.97 7.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.29 -29.51 -0.42
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.16 -18.54 6.82
Equity Share Capital 20.58 18.81 16.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 238.04 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 -11.03 4.10
Diluted EPS 3.81 -9.85 4.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 -11.03 4.10
Diluted EPS 3.81 -9.85 4.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 1, 2022
