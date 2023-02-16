 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Surat Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, up 952.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surat Textile Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in December 2022 up 952.86% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2022 up 305.35% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 405.88% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

Surat Textile Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.60 -- 1.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.60 -- 1.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.41 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.61 0.48
Depreciation 0.11 0.10 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.91 0.75 2.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.15 -1.46 -1.67
Other Income 3.12 3.33 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.97 1.87 -0.79
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.96 1.86 -0.80
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Tax 1.96 1.86 -0.79
Tax 0.34 -0.12 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.63 1.98 -0.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.63 1.98 -0.79
Equity Share Capital 22.21 22.21 22.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.09 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.09 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.09 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.09 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
