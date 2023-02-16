Surat Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, up 952.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in December 2022 up 952.86% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2022 up 305.35% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 405.88% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.