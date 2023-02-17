Surana Telecom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore, down 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 13.02% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 43.24% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 32.67% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021.