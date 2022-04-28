 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,497.74 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,497.74 crore in March 2022 up 18.01% from Rs. 1,269.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.40 crore in March 2022 down 2.72% from Rs. 231.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 317.18 crore in March 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 322.77 crore in March 2021.

Supreme Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.64 in March 2021.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 921.30 on April 06, 2022 (NSE)

Supreme Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,495.16 1,296.01 1,269.12
Other Operating Income 2.58 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,497.74 1,296.01 1,269.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 728.97 791.02 609.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 304.81 276.56 269.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 78.04 -69.36 7.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.64 13.15 11.41
Depreciation 10.38 10.60 10.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.49 60.42 54.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.42 213.63 306.29
Other Income 9.39 8.33 6.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.80 221.96 312.71
Interest 1.71 1.39 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 305.09 220.57 311.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 305.09 220.57 311.10
Tax 79.69 56.03 79.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 225.40 164.54 231.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 225.40 164.54 231.70
Equity Share Capital 94.02 94.02 94.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,478.02 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.97 17.50 24.64
Diluted EPS 23.97 17.50 24.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.97 17.50 24.64
Diluted EPS 23.97 17.50 24.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:41 am
