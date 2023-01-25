Supreme Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,180.38 crore, down 8.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,180.38 crore in December 2022 down 8.92% from Rs. 1,296.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.59 crore in December 2022 down 45.55% from Rs. 164.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.07 crore in December 2022 down 42.78% from Rs. 232.56 crore in December 2021.