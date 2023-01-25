 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,180.38 crore, down 8.92% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,180.38 crore in December 2022 down 8.92% from Rs. 1,296.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.59 crore in December 2022 down 45.55% from Rs. 164.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.07 crore in December 2022 down 42.78% from Rs. 232.56 crore in December 2021.

Supreme Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,177.39 1,231.76 1,296.01
Other Operating Income 2.99 2.82 --
Total Income From Operations 1,180.38 1,234.58 1,296.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 695.64 777.60 791.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 271.59 301.37 276.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.42 -3.94 -69.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.60 12.99 13.15
Depreciation 11.02 11.49 10.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.26 67.87 60.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.86 67.20 213.63
Other Income 14.19 11.74 8.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.05 78.95 221.96
Interest 0.96 0.92 1.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.09 78.03 220.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 121.09 78.03 220.57
Tax 31.50 18.38 56.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.59 59.65 164.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.59 59.65 164.54
Equity Share Capital 37.61 37.61 94.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.53 6.34 17.50
Diluted EPS 9.53 6.34 17.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.53 6.34 17.50
Diluted EPS 9.53 6.34 17.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
