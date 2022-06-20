Supreme Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore, down 90.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Infrastructure India are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore in March 2022 down 90.58% from Rs. 95.94 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.87 crore in March 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 312.47 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2022 down 141.76% from Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2021.
Supreme Infra shares closed at 10.60 on June 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.58% returns over the last 6 months and -38.37% over the last 12 months.
|Supreme Infrastructure India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.04
|39.46
|95.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.04
|39.46
|95.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.72
|27.00
|179.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-7.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.46
|1.35
|2.79
|Depreciation
|-8.49
|6.32
|12.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-6.20
|15.86
|-108.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.48
|-11.06
|16.79
|Other Income
|-2.11
|-0.42
|-11.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.37
|-11.49
|4.82
|Interest
|145.24
|190.67
|266.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-143.87
|-202.15
|-261.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-10.00
|-111.24
|P/L Before Tax
|-143.87
|-212.15
|-373.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-143.87
|-212.15
|-373.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-143.87
|-212.15
|-373.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|15.55
|-6.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|67.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-143.87
|-196.60
|-312.47
|Equity Share Capital
|25.70
|25.70
|25.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-3,407.89
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-68.24
|-76.50
|-145.38
|Diluted EPS
|-68.24
|-76.50
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-68.24
|-76.50
|-145.38
|Diluted EPS
|-68.24
|-76.50
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited