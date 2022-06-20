Supreme Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore, down 90.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore in March 2022 down 90.58% from Rs. 95.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.87 crore in March 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 312.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2022 down 141.76% from Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2021.

Supreme Infra shares closed at 10.60 on June 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.58% returns over the last 6 months and -38.37% over the last 12 months.