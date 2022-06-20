 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Supreme Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore, down 90.58% Y-o-Y

Jun 20, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Infrastructure India are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore in March 2022 down 90.58% from Rs. 95.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.87 crore in March 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 312.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2022 down 141.76% from Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2021.

Supreme Infra shares closed at 10.60 on June 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.58% returns over the last 6 months and -38.37% over the last 12 months.

Supreme Infrastructure India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.04 39.46 95.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.04 39.46 95.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.72 27.00 179.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -7.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.46 1.35 2.79
Depreciation -8.49 6.32 12.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -6.20 15.86 -108.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.48 -11.06 16.79
Other Income -2.11 -0.42 -11.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.37 -11.49 4.82
Interest 145.24 190.67 266.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -143.87 -202.15 -261.95
Exceptional Items -- -10.00 -111.24
P/L Before Tax -143.87 -212.15 -373.19
Tax -- -- 0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -143.87 -212.15 -373.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -143.87 -212.15 -373.59
Minority Interest -- 15.55 -6.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 67.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -143.87 -196.60 -312.47
Equity Share Capital 25.70 25.70 25.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -3,407.89
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -68.24 -76.50 -145.38
Diluted EPS -68.24 -76.50 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -68.24 -76.50 -145.38
Diluted EPS -68.24 -76.50 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Supreme Infra #Supreme Infrastructure India
first published: Jun 20, 2022 08:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.