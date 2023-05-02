Supreme Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,598.20 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,598.20 crore in March 2023 up 1.61% from Rs. 2,557.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.56 crore in March 2023 up 22.14% from Rs. 254.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.93 crore in March 2023 up 22.97% from Rs. 400.04 crore in March 2022.