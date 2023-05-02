 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,598.20 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,598.20 crore in March 2023 up 1.61% from Rs. 2,557.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.56 crore in March 2023 up 22.14% from Rs. 254.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.93 crore in March 2023 up 22.97% from Rs. 400.04 crore in March 2022.

Supreme Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,598.20 2,310.73 2,557.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,598.20 2,310.73 2,557.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,651.21 1,617.50 1,787.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.70 27.19 37.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 45.47 1.62 18.55
Power & Fuel -- 69.85 61.47
Employees Cost 99.34 95.69 90.06
Depreciation 72.10 64.76 58.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 289.96 195.47 170.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 408.42 238.65 332.61
Other Income 11.41 19.87 8.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 419.83 258.52 341.22
Interest 4.04 1.15 1.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 415.79 257.37 339.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 415.79 257.37 339.34
Tax 105.23 63.29 85.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 310.56 194.08 254.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 310.56 194.08 254.26
Equity Share Capital 25.41 25.41 25.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.45 15.28 20.02
Diluted EPS 24.45 15.28 20.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.45 15.28 20.02
Diluted EPS 24.45 15.28 20.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
