Supreme Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.60 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,086.60 crore in September 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 1,928.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.02 crore in September 2022 down 64.14% from Rs. 228.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.65 crore in September 2022 down 51.52% from Rs. 314.88 crore in September 2021.

Supreme Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.00 in September 2021.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,171.30 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.19% returns over the last 6 months and -4.18% over the last 12 months.

Supreme Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,086.60 2,205.98 1,928.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,086.60 2,205.98 1,928.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,597.76 1,558.13 1,326.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.40 32.53 30.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.01 31.75 -36.52
Power & Fuel 65.86 56.47 --
Employees Cost 88.24 90.96 86.57
Depreciation 64.85 61.68 57.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 183.22 167.23 210.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.28 207.23 253.66
Other Income 5.52 4.55 4.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.80 211.78 257.75
Interest 1.20 1.63 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.60 210.15 257.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.60 210.15 257.07
Tax 23.14 54.30 67.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.46 155.85 189.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.46 155.85 189.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 18.56 58.00 39.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.02 213.85 228.71
Equity Share Capital 25.41 25.41 25.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.46 16.84 18.00
Diluted EPS 6.46 16.84 18.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 16.84 18.00
Diluted EPS 6.46 16.84 18.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Supreme Ind #Supreme Industries
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
