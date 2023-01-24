Supreme Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,310.71 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,310.71 crore in December 2022 up 18.8% from Rs. 1,945.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.03 crore in December 2022 down 14.52% from Rs. 245.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 311.65 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 320.82 crore in December 2021.