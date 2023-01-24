 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Supreme Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,310.71 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,310.71 crore in December 2022 up 18.8% from Rs. 1,945.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.03 crore in December 2022 down 14.52% from Rs. 245.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 311.65 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 320.82 crore in December 2021.

Supreme Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,310.71 2,086.60 1,945.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,310.71 2,086.60 1,945.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,617.50 1,597.76 1,317.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.18 37.40 38.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.62 -33.01 -33.90
Power & Fuel 69.85 65.86 51.00
Employees Cost 95.87 88.24 88.02
Depreciation 64.76 64.85 57.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 195.33 183.22 165.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 238.60 82.28 260.41
Other Income 8.29 5.52 2.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.89 87.80 263.35
Interest 1.15 1.20 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 245.74 86.60 262.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 245.74 86.60 262.89
Tax 63.29 23.14 67.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 182.45 63.46 195.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 182.45 63.46 195.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 27.58 18.56 50.65
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 210.03 82.02 245.72
Equity Share Capital 25.41 25.41 25.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.53 6.46 19.34
Diluted EPS 16.53 6.46 19.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.53 4.99 19.34
Diluted EPS 16.53 6.46 19.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited