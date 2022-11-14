 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suprajit Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 716.06 crore, up 45.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 716.06 crore in September 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 493.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.75 crore in September 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 49.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.42 crore in September 2022 up 5.44% from Rs. 95.24 crore in September 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in September 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 332.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.35% returns over the last 6 months and -8.67% over the last 12 months.

Suprajit Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 716.06 645.18 493.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 716.06 645.18 493.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 436.44 386.92 287.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.42 11.51 8.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.30 -13.75 -12.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 144.35 142.76 86.59
Depreciation 23.91 23.70 14.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.48 63.80 43.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.76 30.25 65.43
Other Income 21.74 18.14 15.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.51 48.40 80.61
Interest 7.68 6.05 3.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.82 42.34 77.08
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.48
P/L Before Tax 68.82 42.34 72.60
Tax 23.08 15.03 23.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.75 27.32 49.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.75 27.32 49.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.75 27.32 49.55
Equity Share Capital 13.84 13.84 13.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.31 1.97 3.58
Diluted EPS 3.30 1.97 3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.31 1.97 3.58
Diluted EPS 3.30 1.97 3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm