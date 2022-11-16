 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Super Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 0.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 0.68% from Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 down 185.71% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

Super Spinning shares closed at 9.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and -24.08% over the last 12 months.

Super Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.93 25.44 25.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.93 25.44 25.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.25 23.64 15.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.50 -4.31 1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.10 2.62 2.56
Depreciation 0.58 0.54 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.29 4.43 3.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.80 -1.47 1.18
Other Income 0.06 0.02 0.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.74 -1.45 1.82
Interest 0.76 0.69 0.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.50 -2.14 0.85
Exceptional Items 0.22 -- 1.04
P/L Before Tax -3.28 -2.14 1.88
Tax -- -- 4.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.28 -2.14 -2.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.28 -2.14 -2.64
Equity Share Capital 5.50 5.50 5.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.39 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.39 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.39 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.39 -0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Super Spinning #Super Spinning Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am