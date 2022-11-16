Super Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 0.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 0.68% from Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 down 185.71% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

Super Spinning shares closed at 9.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and -24.08% over the last 12 months.