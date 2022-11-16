Sunflag Iron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 885.51 crore, up 29.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 885.51 crore in September 2022 up 29.16% from Rs. 685.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.84 crore in September 2022 up 45.04% from Rs. 65.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.15 crore in September 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 118.67 crore in September 2021.

Sunflag Iron EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in September 2021.

Sunflag Iron shares closed at 86.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.87% returns over the last 6 months and 8.60% over the last 12 months.