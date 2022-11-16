 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sunflag Iron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 885.51 crore, up 29.16% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunflag Iron and Steel Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 885.51 crore in September 2022 up 29.16% from Rs. 685.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.84 crore in September 2022 up 45.04% from Rs. 65.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.15 crore in September 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 118.67 crore in September 2021.

Sunflag Iron EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in September 2021.

Sunflag Iron shares closed at 86.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.87% returns over the last 6 months and 8.60% over the last 12 months.

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 885.51 896.52 685.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 885.51 896.52 685.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 563.94 575.53 486.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -44.17 42.29 -83.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.66 27.23 27.39
Depreciation 19.76 19.68 18.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.91 181.62 137.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.41 50.17 98.48
Other Income 0.98 0.89 1.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.39 51.06 99.96
Interest 17.30 14.59 10.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 126.09 36.47 89.63
Exceptional Items -- 1,192.86 --
P/L Before Tax 126.09 1,229.33 89.63
Tax 31.25 308.95 24.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.84 920.38 65.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.84 920.38 65.39
Equity Share Capital 180.22 180.22 180.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.26 51.07 3.63
Diluted EPS 5.26 51.07 3.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.26 51.07 3.63
Diluted EPS 5.26 51.07 3.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Rolling #Sunflag Iron #Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am