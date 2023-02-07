 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sunflag Iron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunflag Iron and Steel Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.87% from Rs. 696.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.15 crore in December 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 42.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.78 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 88.83 crore in December 2021.

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 869.42 885.51 696.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 869.42 885.51 696.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 528.77 563.94 451.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.36 -44.17 -22.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.11 27.66 28.65
Depreciation 19.76 19.76 18.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 170.56 175.91 150.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.86 142.41 68.82
Other Income 3.16 0.98 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.02 143.39 69.98
Interest 21.80 17.30 13.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.22 126.09 56.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.22 126.09 56.37
Tax 19.07 31.25 14.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.15 94.84 42.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.15 94.84 42.32
Equity Share Capital 180.22 180.22 180.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 5.26 2.35
Diluted EPS 3.28 5.26 2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 5.26 2.35
Diluted EPS 3.28 5.26 2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited