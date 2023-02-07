Sunflag Iron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.87% from Rs. 696.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.15 crore in December 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 42.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.78 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 88.83 crore in December 2021.