Sundaram Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,008.76 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,008.76 crore in December 2022 up 5.26% from Rs. 958.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.68 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 202.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 801.57 crore in December 2022 up 13.92% from Rs. 703.62 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,008.76 1,048.31 958.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,008.76 1,048.31 958.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 115.50 112.14 104.11
Depreciation 25.19 21.92 18.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 56.68 66.15 57.12
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 37.29 27.18 96.42
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 774.10 820.92 681.74
Other Income 2.28 3.77 2.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 776.38 824.69 684.68
Interest 457.26 425.57 417.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 319.12 399.12 267.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 319.12 399.12 267.40
Tax 76.44 95.59 65.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 242.68 303.53 202.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 242.68 303.53 202.38
Equity Share Capital 111.10 111.10 111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.84 27.32 18.22
Diluted EPS 21.84 27.32 18.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.84 27.32 18.22
Diluted EPS 21.84 27.32 18.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited