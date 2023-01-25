 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sundaram-Clayto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 503.49 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 503.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 426.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.18 crore in December 2022 up 108.92% from Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.10 crore in December 2022 up 37% from Rs. 46.06 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram-Clayton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 503.49 546.87 426.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 503.49 546.87 426.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 253.54 275.34 238.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.04 19.02 -20.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.83 57.09 51.25
Depreciation 24.64 24.49 25.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.94 127.18 111.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.50 43.75 20.57
Other Income 1.96 3.09 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.46 46.84 20.75
Interest 11.45 11.51 11.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.01 35.33 9.44
Exceptional Items 21.31 27.95 10.79
P/L Before Tax 48.32 63.28 20.23
Tax 14.14 14.14 3.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.18 49.14 16.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.18 49.14 16.36
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.89 24.29 8.09
Diluted EPS 16.89 24.29 8.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.89 24.29 8.09
Diluted EPS 16.89 24.29 8.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited