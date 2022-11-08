 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,962.55 crore, up 31.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,962.55 crore in September 2022 up 31.79% from Rs. 6,800.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.26 crore in September 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 148.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,160.78 crore in September 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 812.67 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 104.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 73.30 in September 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,798.75 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.36% returns over the last 6 months and 24.21% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram-Clayton
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,962.55 7,666.37 6,800.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,962.55 7,666.37 6,800.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,725.33 4,759.39 4,540.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 229.96 218.87 80.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -68.31 5.83 -136.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 809.94 716.44 586.93
Depreciation 237.80 222.43 206.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,114.04 1,004.19 917.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 913.79 739.22 604.02
Other Income 9.19 32.76 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 922.98 771.98 606.15
Interest 350.01 302.22 233.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 572.97 469.76 373.03
Exceptional Items 27.86 14.65 10.72
P/L Before Tax 600.83 484.41 383.75
Tax 190.47 149.49 114.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 410.36 334.92 269.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 410.36 334.92 269.49
Minority Interest -182.02 -166.00 -122.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates -16.08 -8.92 1.79
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 212.26 160.00 148.31
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 104.91 79.08 73.30
Diluted EPS 104.91 79.08 73.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 104.91 79.08 73.30
Diluted EPS 104.91 79.08 73.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm
