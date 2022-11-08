Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,962.55 crore, up 31.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 8,962.55 crore in September 2022 up 31.79% from Rs. 6,800.86 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.26 crore in September 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 148.31 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,160.78 crore in September 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 812.67 crore in September 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 104.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 73.30 in September 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,798.75 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.36% returns over the last 6 months and 24.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,962.55
|7,666.37
|6,800.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,962.55
|7,666.37
|6,800.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,725.33
|4,759.39
|4,540.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|229.96
|218.87
|80.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-68.31
|5.83
|-136.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|809.94
|716.44
|586.93
|Depreciation
|237.80
|222.43
|206.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,114.04
|1,004.19
|917.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|913.79
|739.22
|604.02
|Other Income
|9.19
|32.76
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|922.98
|771.98
|606.15
|Interest
|350.01
|302.22
|233.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|572.97
|469.76
|373.03
|Exceptional Items
|27.86
|14.65
|10.72
|P/L Before Tax
|600.83
|484.41
|383.75
|Tax
|190.47
|149.49
|114.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|410.36
|334.92
|269.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|410.36
|334.92
|269.49
|Minority Interest
|-182.02
|-166.00
|-122.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-16.08
|-8.92
|1.79
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|212.26
|160.00
|148.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|104.91
|79.08
|73.30
|Diluted EPS
|104.91
|79.08
|73.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|104.91
|79.08
|73.30
|Diluted EPS
|104.91
|79.08
|73.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited