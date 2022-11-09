Sun Pharma Adv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore in September 2022 up 13.17% from Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.40 crore in September 2022 down 24.05% from Rs. 55.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 62.54 crore in September 2022 down 27.14% from Rs. 49.19 crore in September 2021.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 254.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and -5.70% over the last 12 months.