 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sun Pharma Adv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore in September 2022 up 13.17% from Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.40 crore in September 2022 down 24.05% from Rs. 55.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 62.54 crore in September 2022 down 27.14% from Rs. 49.19 crore in September 2021.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 254.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and -5.70% over the last 12 months.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.54 28.46 27.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.54 28.46 27.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.58 5.70 5.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.32 25.05 23.94
Depreciation 3.00 2.70 2.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.24 75.91 53.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -65.60 -80.90 -57.71
Other Income 0.06 0.18 5.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -65.54 -80.72 -51.73
Interest 2.86 1.63 3.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -68.40 -82.35 -55.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -68.40 -82.35 -55.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -68.40 -82.35 -55.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -68.40 -82.35 -55.14
Equity Share Capital 27.19 27.19 26.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.52 -3.03 -2.09
Diluted EPS -2.52 -3.03 -2.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.52 -3.03 -2.09
Diluted EPS -2.52 -3.03 -2.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sun Pharma Adv #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.