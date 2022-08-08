 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore, up 29.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore in June 2022 up 29.42% from Rs. 21.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.35 crore in June 2022 down 34.19% from Rs. 61.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.02 crore in June 2022 down 45.91% from Rs. 53.47 crore in June 2021.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 223.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.61% returns over the last 6 months and -21.33% over the last 12 months.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.46 25.24 21.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.46 25.24 21.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.70 6.38 2.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.05 23.08 25.52
Depreciation 2.70 2.51 2.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.91 62.32 47.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -80.90 -69.05 -56.80
Other Income 0.18 0.22 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -80.72 -68.83 -56.00
Interest 1.63 2.22 5.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -82.35 -71.05 -61.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -82.35 -71.05 -61.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -82.35 -71.05 -61.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -82.35 -71.05 -61.37
Equity Share Capital 27.19 27.19 26.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.03 -2.69 -2.34
Diluted EPS -3.03 -2.69 -2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.03 -2.69 -2.34
Diluted EPS -3.03 -2.69 -2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
