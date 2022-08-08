Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore, up 29.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore in June 2022 up 29.42% from Rs. 21.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.35 crore in June 2022 down 34.19% from Rs. 61.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.02 crore in June 2022 down 45.91% from Rs. 53.47 crore in June 2021.
Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 223.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.61% returns over the last 6 months and -21.33% over the last 12 months.
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.46
|25.24
|21.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.46
|25.24
|21.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.70
|6.38
|2.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.05
|23.08
|25.52
|Depreciation
|2.70
|2.51
|2.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|75.91
|62.32
|47.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-80.90
|-69.05
|-56.80
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.22
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-80.72
|-68.83
|-56.00
|Interest
|1.63
|2.22
|5.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-82.35
|-71.05
|-61.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-82.35
|-71.05
|-61.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-82.35
|-71.05
|-61.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-82.35
|-71.05
|-61.37
|Equity Share Capital
|27.19
|27.19
|26.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|-2.69
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|-2.69
|-2.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|-2.69
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|-2.69
|-2.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited