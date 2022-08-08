Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore, up 29.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore in June 2022 up 29.42% from Rs. 21.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.35 crore in June 2022 down 34.19% from Rs. 61.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.02 crore in June 2022 down 45.91% from Rs. 53.47 crore in June 2021.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 223.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.61% returns over the last 6 months and -21.33% over the last 12 months.