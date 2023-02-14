 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun Pharma Adv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore, up 110.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore in December 2022 up 110.93% from Rs. 62.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 up 164.08% from Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.21 crore in December 2022 up 248.31% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2021.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.09 31.54 62.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.09 31.54 62.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.05 5.58 3.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.66 25.32 24.24
Depreciation 3.13 3.00 2.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.20 63.24 45.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.05 -65.60 -13.85
Other Income 0.03 0.06 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.08 -65.54 -13.51
Interest 2.93 2.86 2.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.15 -68.40 -15.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.15 -68.40 -15.84
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.15 -68.40 -15.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.15 -68.40 -15.84
Equity Share Capital 27.53 27.19 26.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 -2.52 -0.60
Diluted EPS 0.35 -2.52 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 -2.52 -0.60
Diluted EPS 0.35 -2.52 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited