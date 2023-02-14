Sun Pharma Adv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore, up 110.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore in December 2022 up 110.93% from Rs. 62.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 up 164.08% from Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.21 crore in December 2022 up 248.31% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2021.