 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Summit Sec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.80 crore, down 62.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Summit Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.80 crore in September 2022 down 62.97% from Rs. 61.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.65 crore in September 2022 down 64.29% from Rs. 43.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.94 crore in September 2022 down 64.28% from Rs. 61.43 crore in September 2021.

Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 40.20 in September 2021.

Summit Sec shares closed at 605.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.46% returns over the last 6 months and -17.01% over the last 12 months.

Summit Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.80 24.62 61.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.80 24.62 61.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.47 0.30 0.59
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 7.36 0.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.84 16.96 60.59
Other Income 0.09 -- 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.94 16.96 61.42
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.94 16.96 61.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.94 16.96 61.42
Tax 6.29 5.03 17.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.65 11.93 43.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.65 11.93 43.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.65 11.93 43.82
Equity Share Capital 10.90 10.90 10.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.36 10.95 40.20
Diluted EPS 14.36 10.95 40.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.36 10.95 40.20
Diluted EPS 14.36 10.95 40.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Summit Sec #Summit Securities
first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.