Summit Sec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.80 crore, down 62.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.80 crore in September 2022 down 62.97% from Rs. 61.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.65 crore in September 2022 down 64.29% from Rs. 43.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.94 crore in September 2022 down 64.28% from Rs. 61.43 crore in September 2021.

Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 40.20 in September 2021.

Summit Sec shares closed at 605.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.46% returns over the last 6 months and -17.01% over the last 12 months.