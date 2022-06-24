Sumitomo Chemicals India: Steady margin profile catches attention

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (SCIL; CMP: Rs 414; M Cap: Rs 20,682 crore), the subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company (SCCL), Japan, has posted a good show in Q4FY22. The year-on-year (YoY) sales growth of 24 percent was driven by the traction in exports (22 percent of sales) and price hikes in the domestic market. While the company’s superior execution in recent quarters makes it a worthy watch, we see a huge growth runway for the company from the business opportunities...