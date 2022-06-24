HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sumitomo Chemicals India: Steady margin profile catches attention

Anubhav Sahu & Neha Gupta   •

The company’s superior execution in recent quarters makes it worthy of tracking. We see huge business opportunities emerging from the parent and group companies; investors can buy the stock on market dips

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (SCIL; CMP: Rs 414; M Cap: Rs 20,682 crore), the subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company (SCCL), Japan, has posted a good show in Q4FY22. The year-on-year (YoY) sales growth of 24 percent was driven by the traction in exports (22 percent of sales) and price hikes in the domestic market. While the company’s superior execution in recent quarters makes it a worthy watch, we see a huge growth runway for the company from the business opportunities...

