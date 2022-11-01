HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sumitomo Chemical India: Look beyond the glyphosate usage notification

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani & Bharat Gianani   •

Overall, SCIL has a strong growth potential owing to the healthy launches in the domestic market

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Solid Q2 results backed by exports Glyphosate news seems to be priced in Robust product pipeline, surplus cash for expansion Long-term story justifies premium valuation Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s (SCIL; CMP: Rs 493; Market cap: Rs 24,587 crore) Q2FY23 result was a lot better than feared. This shows that a government notification on October 25, 2022, that glyphosate should be used only through pest control operators (PCOs) seems to have been fully understood and priced in by the market. While SCIL’s domestic volume of glyphosate...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers