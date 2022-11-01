Sumitomo Chemical India: Look beyond the glyphosate usage notification

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Solid Q2 results backed by exports Glyphosate news seems to be priced in Robust product pipeline, surplus cash for expansion Long-term story justifies premium valuation Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s (SCIL; CMP: Rs 493; Market cap: Rs 24,587 crore) Q2FY23 result was a lot better than feared. This shows that a government notification on October 25, 2022, that glyphosate should be used only through pest control operators (PCOs) seems to have been fully understood and priced in by the market. While SCIL’s domestic volume of glyphosate...