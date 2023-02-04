 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Subex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.66 crore, down 16.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subex are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.66 crore in December 2022 down 16.05% from Rs. 87.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 325% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2022 down 32.34% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2021.

Subex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.66 74.50 87.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.66 74.50 87.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.43 52.03 54.88
Depreciation 3.81 3.75 2.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.14 22.16 24.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.28 -3.44 5.51
Other Income 0.81 0.98 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.09 -2.46 6.20
Interest 0.76 0.82 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.33 -3.28 5.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.33 -3.28 5.32
Tax 6.01 1.62 3.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.68 -4.90 2.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.68 -4.90 2.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.68 -4.90 2.08
Equity Share Capital 281.00 281.00 281.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.09 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.09 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.09 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.09 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited