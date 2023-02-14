Sturdy Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 96.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 96.06% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 18.24% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 down 213.04% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.