Sturdy Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 96.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sturdy Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 96.06% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 18.24% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 down 213.04% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Sturdy Ind shares closed at 0.52 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -72.77% returns over the last 6 months and -1.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sturdy Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.28
|2.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.28
|2.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.42
|2.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.02
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.55
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.01
|0.17
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-1.18
|-1.20
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.05
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-1.13
|-0.71
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-1.13
|-0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.71
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.75
|-1.13
|-1.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.75
|-1.13
|-1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.75
|-1.13
|-1.48
|Equity Share Capital
|30.25
|30.25
|30.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.07
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.07
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited