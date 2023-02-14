 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sturdy Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 96.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sturdy Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 96.06% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 18.24% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 down 213.04% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Sturdy Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.28 2.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.28 2.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.42 2.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.02 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.54 0.55 0.69
Depreciation 0.30 0.30 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.01 0.17 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.82 -1.18 -1.20
Other Income 0.08 0.05 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 -1.13 -0.71
Interest 0.01 -- 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.75 -1.13 -0.77
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.71
P/L Before Tax -1.75 -1.13 -1.48
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.75 -1.13 -1.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.75 -1.13 -1.48
Equity Share Capital 30.25 30.25 30.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.07 -0.10
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.07 -0.10
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited