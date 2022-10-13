Sterling Wilson Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.98 crore, down 77.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 213.98 crore in September 2022 down 77.69% from Rs. 958.98 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.31 crore in September 2022 down 31.57% from Rs. 42.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.67 crore in September 2022 up 42.05% from Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2021.
Sterling Wilson shares closed at 303.05 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -34.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|213.98
|793.32
|958.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|213.98
|793.32
|958.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|129.27
|812.08
|928.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.36
|34.84
|32.84
|Depreciation
|1.42
|1.69
|1.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|188.96
|58.90
|66.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-142.03
|-114.19
|-70.28
|Other Income
|117.94
|26.48
|29.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.09
|-87.71
|-40.75
|Interest
|30.99
|14.25
|16.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-55.08
|-101.96
|-57.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-55.08
|-101.96
|-57.57
|Tax
|0.23
|2.06
|-15.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-55.31
|-104.02
|-42.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-55.31
|-104.02
|-42.04
|Equity Share Capital
|18.97
|18.97
|16.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.92
|-5.48
|-2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.92
|-5.48
|-2.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.92
|-5.48
|-2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.92
|-5.48
|-2.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited