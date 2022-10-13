Sterling Wilson Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.98 crore, down 77.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.98 crore in September 2022 down 77.69% from Rs. 958.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.31 crore in September 2022 down 31.57% from Rs. 42.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.67 crore in September 2022 up 42.05% from Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 303.05 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -34.11% over the last 12 months.