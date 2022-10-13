 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterling Wilson Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.98 crore, down 77.69% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.98 crore in September 2022 down 77.69% from Rs. 958.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.31 crore in September 2022 down 31.57% from Rs. 42.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.67 crore in September 2022 up 42.05% from Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 303.05 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -34.11% over the last 12 months.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 213.98 793.32 958.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 213.98 793.32 958.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.27 812.08 928.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.36 34.84 32.84
Depreciation 1.42 1.69 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 188.96 58.90 66.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -142.03 -114.19 -70.28
Other Income 117.94 26.48 29.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.09 -87.71 -40.75
Interest 30.99 14.25 16.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -55.08 -101.96 -57.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -55.08 -101.96 -57.57
Tax 0.23 2.06 -15.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -55.31 -104.02 -42.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -55.31 -104.02 -42.04
Equity Share Capital 18.97 18.97 16.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.92 -5.48 -2.62
Diluted EPS -2.92 -5.48 -2.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.92 -5.48 -2.62
Diluted EPS -2.92 -5.48 -2.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:13 pm
