 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterling Wilson Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore, down 78.26% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore in September 2022 down 78.26% from Rs. 1,438.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 296.95 crore in September 2022 down 4.33% from Rs. 284.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 272.08 crore in September 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 263.13 crore in September 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 303.05 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -34.11% over the last 12 months.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 312.69 1,206.93 1,438.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 312.69 1,206.93 1,438.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.82 1,386.68 1,599.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.50 60.18 59.02
Depreciation 3.30 3.46 3.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 461.56 103.94 74.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -373.49 -347.33 -297.73
Other Income 98.11 4.13 31.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -275.38 -343.20 -266.41
Interest 32.84 14.66 17.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -308.22 -357.86 -283.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -308.22 -357.86 -283.52
Tax -9.51 -1.87 0.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -298.71 -355.99 -284.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -298.71 -355.99 -284.35
Minority Interest 1.76 2.08 -0.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -296.95 -353.91 -284.63
Equity Share Capital 18.97 18.97 16.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.65 -18.66 -17.75
Diluted EPS -15.65 -18.66 -17.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.75 -18.66 -17.75
Diluted EPS -15.65 -18.66 -17.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sterling & Wilson #Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:18 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.