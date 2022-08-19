Stephanotis Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 33.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 33.39% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 111.67% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 110% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Stephanotis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Stephanotis shares closed at 30.70 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.13% returns over the last 6 months and 4.24% over the last 12 months.