Starteck Financ Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.76 crore, up 65.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.76 crore in December 2022 up 65.64% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 16.61% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2022 up 87.77% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.