Stampede Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 1737.81% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 1737.81% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 91.34% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 136.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.80 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months

Stampede Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.05 1.13 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.05 1.13 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.97 0.95 0.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.51 0.98 2.38
Depreciation 0.18 0.17 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.46 0.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -1.43 -3.42
Other Income 0.03 0.01 2.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -1.42 -0.73
Interest 0.15 -- 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -1.42 -1.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 -1.42 -1.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -1.42 -1.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -1.42 -1.00
Equity Share Capital 28.63 28.63 28.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.05 -0.04
Diluted EPS -- -0.05 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.05 -0.04
Diluted EPS -- -0.05 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
