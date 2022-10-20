Stampede Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 1737.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 1737.81% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 91.34% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 136.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.
Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.80 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Stampede Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.05
|1.13
|0.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.05
|1.13
|0.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.97
|0.95
|0.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.98
|2.38
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.17
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.46
|0.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-1.43
|-3.42
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|2.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-1.42
|-0.73
|Interest
|0.15
|--
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-1.42
|-1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|-1.42
|-1.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-1.42
|-1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-1.42
|-1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|28.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.05
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited