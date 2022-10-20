Stampede Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 1737.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 1737.81% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 91.34% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 136.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.80 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months