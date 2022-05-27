Stampede Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 82.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 82.4% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022 down 153.28% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022 down 147% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2021.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.75 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)