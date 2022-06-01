 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SREI Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 773.79 crore, up 36.35% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 773.79 crore in March 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 567.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.07 crore in March 2022 up 109.17% from Rs. 3,554.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 548.24 crore in March 2022 up 122.77% from Rs. 2,408.02 crore in March 2021.

SREI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 6.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 70.67 in March 2021.

SREI Infra shares closed at 4.60 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -35.66% over the last 12 months.

SREI Infrastructure Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 773.79 834.42 567.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 773.79 834.42 567.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 11.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.08 30.61 36.65
Depreciation 131.32 141.19 185.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 39.07 52.06 80.91
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 150.65 214.27 2,578.95
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.44 18.54 294.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 396.23 377.75 -2,620.18
Other Income 20.69 5.00 26.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 416.92 382.75 -2,593.99
Interest 104.09 311.64 797.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 312.83 71.11 -3,391.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 312.83 71.11 -3,391.32
Tax -11.91 1.29 163.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 324.74 69.82 -3,555.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 324.74 69.82 -3,555.19
Minority Interest 1.33 -0.53 0.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 326.07 69.29 -3,554.40
Equity Share Capital 503.09 503.09 503.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.45 1.39 -70.67
Diluted EPS 6.45 1.39 -70.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.45 1.39 -70.67
Diluted EPS 6.45 1.39 -70.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

