Sreeleathers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore, up 15.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sreeleathers are:Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore in December 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 41.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2022 up 1.91% from Rs. 8.90 crore in December 2021.
Sreeleathers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2021. Sreeleathers shares closed at 179.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 5.58% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations47.3359.1241.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.3359.1241.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods32.7246.7730.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.45-2.18-1.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.571.490.94
Depreciation0.360.280.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.643.541.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.599.228.47
Other Income0.120.190.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.719.418.64
Interest0.110.110.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.609.308.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.609.308.55
Tax2.192.422.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.416.886.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.416.886.35
Equity Share Capital23.1623.1623.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.772.972.74
Diluted EPS2.772.972.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.772.972.74
Diluted EPS2.772.972.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm