SPIC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 708.06 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 708.06 crore in September 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 615.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.88 crore in September 2022 up 102.96% from Rs. 53.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.34 crore in September 2022 up 66.41% from Rs. 75.92 crore in September 2021.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

SPIC shares closed at 61.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.96% returns over the last 6 months and 27.35% over the last 12 months.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 706.33 748.71 613.12
Other Operating Income 1.73 1.91 2.38
Total Income From Operations 708.06 750.62 615.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 477.07 448.07 365.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.79 98.54 27.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.09 14.55 15.22
Power & Fuel 21.29 21.30 50.63
Employees Cost 19.50 17.17 17.47
Depreciation 10.89 11.73 14.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.32 68.06 63.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.28 71.21 60.03
Other Income 4.17 2.45 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.45 73.66 61.43
Interest 6.57 6.80 7.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.88 66.85 53.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.88 66.85 53.64
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.88 66.85 53.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.88 66.85 53.64
Equity Share Capital 203.64 203.64 203.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.46 3.28 3.20
Diluted EPS 5.46 3.21 3.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.35 3.28 2.63
Diluted EPS 5.46 3.21 3.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am
