Spectrum Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in September 2022 down 13.24% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 up 135.81% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 up 82.96% from Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2021.

Spectrum Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

Spectrum Foods shares closed at 23.50 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.20% returns over the last 6 months and 10.85% over the last 12 months.