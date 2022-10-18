 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonata Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.19 crore, up 25.47% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.19 crore in September 2022 up 25.47% from Rs. 189.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.97 crore in September 2022 down 64.56% from Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.48 crore in September 2022 down 53.11% from Rs. 105.52 crore in September 2021.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.41 in September 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 504.50 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -27.33% over the last 12 months.

Sonata Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.19 218.51 189.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.19 218.51 189.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.50 25.50 27.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 127.21 123.95 95.13
Depreciation 4.52 4.42 4.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.26 28.57 24.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.70 36.07 37.14
Other Income 1.26 66.60 64.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.96 102.67 101.27
Interest 1.81 1.89 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.15 100.78 99.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.15 100.78 99.14
Tax 12.18 11.08 11.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.97 89.70 87.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.97 89.70 87.39
Equity Share Capital 13.86 10.39 10.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 8.63 8.41
Diluted EPS 2.23 8.63 8.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 8.63 8.41
Diluted EPS 2.23 8.63 8.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
