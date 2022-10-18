Sonata Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.19 crore, up 25.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.19 crore in September 2022 up 25.47% from Rs. 189.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.97 crore in September 2022 down 64.56% from Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.48 crore in September 2022 down 53.11% from Rs. 105.52 crore in September 2021.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.41 in September 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 504.50 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -27.33% over the last 12 months.