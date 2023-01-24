 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Snowman Logist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore, up 49.03% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore in December 2022 up 49.03% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 353.08% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.14 crore in December 2022 up 29.52% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021.
Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021. Snowman Logist shares closed at 37.30 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.
Snowman Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations109.39108.6273.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations109.39108.6273.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods26.3534.42--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.90-9.08--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.678.286.21
Depreciation13.2113.2613.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.5651.9248.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.519.834.73
Other Income1.421.031.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9310.855.89
Interest5.635.694.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.315.161.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.315.161.05
Tax2.572.490.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.742.670.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.742.670.83
Equity Share Capital167.09167.09167.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.160.05
Diluted EPS0.220.160.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.160.05
Diluted EPS0.220.160.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

