Snowman Logist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore, up 49.03% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore in December 2022 up 49.03% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 353.08% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.14 crore in December 2022 up 29.52% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021.

Snowman Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.39 108.62 73.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.39 108.62 73.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.35 34.42 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.90 -9.08 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.67 8.28 6.21
Depreciation 13.21 13.26 13.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.56 51.92 48.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.51 9.83 4.73
Other Income 1.42 1.03 1.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.93 10.85 5.89
Interest 5.63 5.69 4.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.31 5.16 1.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.31 5.16 1.05
Tax 2.57 2.49 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.74 2.67 0.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.74 2.67 0.83
Equity Share Capital 167.09 167.09 167.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.16 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.16 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.16 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.16 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited