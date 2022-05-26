SNL Bearings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, down 14.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in March 2022 down 14.62% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022 down 25.4% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022 down 23.59% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.98 in March 2021.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 266.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.24% returns over the last 6 months and 28.41% over the last 12 months.