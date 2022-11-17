 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMC Global Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.77 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.77 crore in September 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 160.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.26 crore in September 2022 down 38.6% from Rs. 37.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.7% from Rs. 58.82 crore in September 2021.

SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in September 2021.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 79.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 0.32% over the last 12 months.

SMC Global Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.77 168.13 160.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.77 168.13 160.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.14 33.24 33.85
Depreciation 4.58 3.56 3.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.43 0.27 0.70
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.33 83.97 81.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.29 47.09 40.69
Other Income 1.13 9.12 14.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.42 56.20 55.44
Interest 13.60 11.55 8.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.81 44.65 46.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.81 44.65 46.97
Tax 7.56 8.88 9.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.26 35.77 37.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.26 35.77 37.88
Equity Share Capital 20.94 22.10 22.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.22 3.29 3.35
Diluted EPS 2.22 3.29 3.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.22 3.29 3.35
Diluted EPS 2.22 3.29 3.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results #SMC Global Secu #SMC Global Securities
first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm