SMC Global Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.77 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.77 crore in September 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 160.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.26 crore in September 2022 down 38.6% from Rs. 37.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.7% from Rs. 58.82 crore in September 2021.

SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in September 2021.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 79.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 0.32% over the last 12 months.