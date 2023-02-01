 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMC Global Secu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.11 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 319.11 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 286.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.96 crore in December 2022 down 36.5% from Rs. 50.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.89 crore in December 2022 down 12.51% from Rs. 83.31 crore in December 2021.
SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in December 2021. SMC Global Secu shares closed at 77.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.
SMC Global Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations319.11301.43286.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations319.11301.43286.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost65.4765.7652.86
Depreciation6.095.445.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies2.070.213.11
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses180.07170.62165.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.4159.4159.88
Other Income1.390.7218.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.8060.1278.09
Interest25.5019.5515.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.3140.5762.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax41.3140.5762.72
Tax9.3111.0612.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.9929.5150.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.9929.5150.42
Minority Interest-0.04-0.04-0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.9629.4750.33
Equity Share Capital20.9420.9422.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.052.794.46
Diluted EPS3.052.794.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.052.794.46
Diluted EPS3.052.794.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

