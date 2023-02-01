SMC Global Secu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.11 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 319.11 301.43 286.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 319.11 301.43 286.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 65.47 65.76 52.86 Depreciation 6.09 5.44 5.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 2.07 0.21 3.11 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 180.07 170.62 165.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.41 59.41 59.88 Other Income 1.39 0.72 18.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.80 60.12 78.09 Interest 25.50 19.55 15.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.31 40.57 62.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.31 40.57 62.72 Tax 9.31 11.06 12.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.99 29.51 50.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.99 29.51 50.42 Minority Interest -0.04 -0.04 -0.09 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.96 29.47 50.33 Equity Share Capital 20.94 20.94 22.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.05 2.79 4.46 Diluted EPS 3.05 2.79 4.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.05 2.79 4.46 Diluted EPS 3.05 2.79 4.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited